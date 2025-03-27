LPL Financial LLC Has $59.79 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,795 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Iron Mountain worth $59,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $7,248,385.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $15,759,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,681,924.66. This trade represents a 42.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,979 shares of company stock worth $30,666,904. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $86.96 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.53 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 142.55, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.73.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.785 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 514.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRM. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IRM

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.