LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $66,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 228,132.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,566,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,590,000 after buying an additional 5,564,161 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,042,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,218,000. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,538,000. Finally, Bonfire Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,421,000.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $336.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.36. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $284.84 and a one year high of $402.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.7716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.67.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

