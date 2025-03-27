LPL Financial LLC Acquires 83,278 Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,925,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,278 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 13.64% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $60,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 108,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

LGOV opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.