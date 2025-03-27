LPL Financial LLC Acquires 109,830 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,647,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.84% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $58,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,723,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,615,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 248,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 847,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,055,000 after acquiring an additional 27,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.33. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $41.68.

Dimensional International Value ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.