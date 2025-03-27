Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 258,394 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.24% of IQVIA worth $86,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $2,014,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IQVIA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,380,000 after acquiring an additional 59,426 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $179.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.10. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.12 and a 52-week high of $253.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.05.

Read Our Latest Report on IQVIA

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.