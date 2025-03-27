Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 231,231 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,038,302 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 231,231 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 388.9% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.94% of Netflix worth $3,599,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 123,836.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,716,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 112,896.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,420,000 after purchasing an additional 381,590 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 399,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $355,803,000 after purchasing an additional 276,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,905,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,698,003,000 after purchasing an additional 253,594 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $970.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $967.54 and a 200-day moving average of $864.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,016.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,327.48. This trade represents a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,583 shares of company stock worth $279,611,567. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

