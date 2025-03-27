Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,611 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.19% of Cactus worth $55,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cactus by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the third quarter worth $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Cactus by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Cactus by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $47.17 on Thursday. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.05.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $272.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.59 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.84%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

