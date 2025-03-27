Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $58.30 Million Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,390 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.13% of RadNet worth $58,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $33,090,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RadNet by 384.8% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 491,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,095,000 after buying an additional 390,011 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,475,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,532,000 after buying an additional 344,146 shares during the period. JB Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of RadNet by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,504,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,367,000 after buying an additional 206,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after acquiring an additional 205,846 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet Stock Performance

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -724.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.25. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $477.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $248,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,042,938.61. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $50,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,867.40. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,730 over the last 90 days. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on RDNT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded RadNet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDNT

RadNet Company Profile

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.