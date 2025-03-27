Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $328.54 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,432 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.59% of Roper Technologies worth $328,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,540,925.18. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $22,504,253.28. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $582.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $553.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

