Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,060,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 196,123 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.80% of KBR worth $61,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in KBR by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 507.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $50.95 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.33.

KBR Increases Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,134.47. This trade represents a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBR

KBR Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.