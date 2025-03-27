Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 393,997 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 393,997 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 121.2% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.43% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $1,122,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN opened at $640.14 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $629.02 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $685.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $805.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.86 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

