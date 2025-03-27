Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 21,055 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,491 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 21,055 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.07% of Adobe worth $138,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,779,000 after buying an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 33.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $397.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $374.50 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.23.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price target (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.85.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

