Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Up 326.8% in March

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 326.8% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Localiza Rent a Car Price Performance

Shares of LZRFY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,613. Localiza Rent a Car has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25.

Localiza Rent a Car Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0596 per share. This is a positive change from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Localiza Rent a Car’s dividend payout ratio is 13.86%.

About Localiza Rent a Car

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car and fleet rental business. The company is also involved in granting franchises; sale of decommissioned and used cars; provision of sundry automotive, and travel and tourism services; and managing claims for insurance companies, as well as provision of tracking and telemetry services.

