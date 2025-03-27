LM Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

LM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.7% of LM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $209,453,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,165,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,345.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,308,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,579,000 after buying an additional 1,288,137 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 879.7% during the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 801,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,429,000 after purchasing an additional 720,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,644,000 after buying an additional 585,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.9319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

