LM Advisors LLC Trims Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

LM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,697,000 after acquiring an additional 81,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,049,000 after buying an additional 605,872 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,861,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,290,000 after purchasing an additional 142,054 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,781,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,015,000 after acquiring an additional 565,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,675,000 after buying an additional 38,725 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.85.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total value of $495,213.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,790.22. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $214.70 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $252.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.70. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 63.98%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

