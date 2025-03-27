LM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of LM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

VIG opened at $195.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $173.17 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.91 and a 200-day moving average of $199.07. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.9377 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

