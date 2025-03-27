LM Advisors LLC Makes New $467,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 729,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,382,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 27,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Wedbush upgraded Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $365.57 per share, with a total value of $36,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,085.21. This represents a 3.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. The trade was a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $340.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $356.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.24. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $307.05 and a one year high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

