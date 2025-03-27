LM Advisors LLC Has $649,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $167.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.11. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

