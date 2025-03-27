LM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 149.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,029 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.71, for a total transaction of $3,228,797.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,918.26. This represents a 69.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This trade represents a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,405 shares of company stock valued at $9,886,656 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $313.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

