LM Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

LM Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. HTLF Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $76.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.39. The firm has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $68.74 and a one year high of $78.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

