LM Advisors LLC Buys 45,031 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

LM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 625,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises 5.6% of LM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $33,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

OMFL opened at $53.82 on Thursday. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.