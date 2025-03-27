LM Advisors LLC Buys 45,031 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

LM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 625,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises 5.6% of LM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $33,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000.
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
OMFL opened at $53.82 on Thursday. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.02.
About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF
The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
