Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) is MSA Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

MSA Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,730 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment comprises approximately 5.0% of MSA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. MSA Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $19,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $111,094,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,762,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,946,000 after buying an additional 445,704 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,079,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,147,000 after buying an additional 387,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,664,000 after acquiring an additional 321,832 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

LYV stock opened at $126.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $157.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.18.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,356,768.40. This trade represents a 24.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $624,333.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,058.76. This trade represents a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,702 shares of company stock valued at $10,497,143 over the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

