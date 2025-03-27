Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.94, but opened at $9.54. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lightspeed Commerce shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 166,158 shares trading hands.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LSPD. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.39.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Lightspeed Commerce
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77.
Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lightspeed Commerce
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- How China’s Recovery Could Boost These 3 Platinum Plays
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Fortinet: A Top Cybersecurity Stock With Growth Catalysts
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 4 Reasons Amazon Stock Can’t Be Ignored Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.