Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,425,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,672 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.66% of Life Time Group worth $75,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at $60,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Life Time Group by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $150,650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,993,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,204,670.37. This trade represents a 62.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 48,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,360,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,840. This trade represents a 25.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,082,147 shares of company stock valued at $152,891,556. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Life Time Group

About Life Time Group

(Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.