LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.06, but opened at $10.51. LexinFintech shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 1,024,350 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 price target on shares of LexinFintech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LX

LexinFintech Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $501.26 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio is 24.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LexinFintech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 726,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 510,014 shares in the last quarter.

LexinFintech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.