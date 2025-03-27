lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

lastminute.com Price Performance

Shares of LSMNF stock remained flat at C$23.85 during trading on Thursday. lastminute.com has a 52 week low of C$23.85 and a 52 week high of C$23.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.85.

Get lastminute.com alerts:

lastminute.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

lastminute.com N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the online travel industry in Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates websites and mobile apps in approximately 20 languages and 58 countries, which enable travelers to search, compare, and book flights, vacation packages and cruises, hotel accommodations, car rentals, and other travel products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for lastminute.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lastminute.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.