KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Price Performance
Shares of KRUK Spólka Akcyjna stock remained flat at $101.21 during trading on Thursday. KRUK Spólka Akcyjna has a 12-month low of $69.56 and a 12-month high of $101.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.02.
KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KRUK Spólka Akcyjna
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KRUK Spólka Akcyjna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.