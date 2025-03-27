KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of KRUK Spólka Akcyjna stock remained flat at $101.21 during trading on Thursday. KRUK Spólka Akcyjna has a 12-month low of $69.56 and a 12-month high of $101.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.02.

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management of debt in Poland, Romania, Italy, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Debts, Mortgage Debts, and Corporate Debts segments. It offers credit management services to banks, telecommunication operators, insurers, and others.

