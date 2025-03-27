Korea Investment CORP Sells 16,158 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,174,006 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 16,158 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 2.1% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Tesla worth $877,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $272.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.09 billion, a PE ratio of 133.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.40 and its 200-day moving average is $321.69.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Glj Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.93.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

