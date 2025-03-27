Korea Investment CORP Sells 131,278 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131,278 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of S&P Global worth $106,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $527,207,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 71,024.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,525,000 after purchasing an additional 618,620 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,091,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,581,580,000 after purchasing an additional 292,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in S&P Global by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 720,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,839,000 after purchasing an additional 249,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $507.99 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $515.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $156.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.86.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

