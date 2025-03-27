Korea Investment CORP Sells 111,988 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 111,988 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $115,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after buying an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000,000 after buying an additional 1,565,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $165,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $110.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.31. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The firm has a market cap of $178.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Argus set a $160.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

