Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.70 on April 24th

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.7044 per share on Thursday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This is a 65.9% increase from Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s previous dividend of $0.42.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADRNY opened at €36.73 ($39.49) on Thursday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of €28.34 ($30.47) and a 1 year high of €37.67 ($40.51). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported €0.74 ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

View Our Latest Report on ADRNY

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.