KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Ciena by 925.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ciena by 409.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIEN opened at $65.81 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $101.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 5,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $478,046.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,300,073.92. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 207,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,283,645.60. This represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,323. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Securities raised Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.38.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

