KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned about 0.06% of Grand Canyon Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

LOPE opened at $173.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.67. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.17 and a 52-week high of $192.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.