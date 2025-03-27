KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 90,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,309,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 773,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,694,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,454,000 after buying an additional 688,622 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,639,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,838,000 after buying an additional 679,748 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 813,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 333,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,315,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,119,825.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,495.85. This trade represents a 23.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $279,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,004,301.76. The trade was a 8.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on FTI
TechnipFMC Price Performance
TechnipFMC stock opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $33.45.
TechnipFMC Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.
TechnipFMC Company Profile
TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TechnipFMC
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.