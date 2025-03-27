KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $3.23 Million Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 102,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 626,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 452,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 52,457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,846,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,548,000 after acquiring an additional 66,261 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth $1,025,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.67%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

