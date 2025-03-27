KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $3.51 Million in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CW. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $330.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $246.43 and a 52 week high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 3,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $1,018,858.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,955,858.67. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 658 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.68, for a total value of $214,297.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,757.52. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and sold 21,797 shares valued at $7,436,255. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

