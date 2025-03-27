KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 91,000 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLEX. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flex by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Flex

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,456.14. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $2,162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,262.50. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLEX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Flex Stock Down 3.9 %

FLEX opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

