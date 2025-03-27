Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €7.97 ($8.57) and last traded at €7.87 ($8.46). 118,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.75 ($8.33).

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.24. The company has a market cap of $790.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.89.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

