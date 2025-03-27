KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Trimmed by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $819,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of KLA by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 140,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,801,000 after acquiring an additional 38,713 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $705.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $730.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $703.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $609.40 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.67.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

