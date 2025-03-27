Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 556.1% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
KIGRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.
