Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 556.1% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Kion Group Price Performance

Kion Group Company Profile

Kion Group stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.21. 11,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.96. Kion Group has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

