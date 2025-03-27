Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,087,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 2,384,098 shares.The stock last traded at $15.96 and had previously closed at $15.76.

KC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.20 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.23.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth about $21,076,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,345,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 4,098.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 873,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 356,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 628.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 806,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 696,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

