Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Trading Down 11.3% – Should You Sell?

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 244.40 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 248.20 ($3.20). Approximately 364,377,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 807% from the average daily volume of 40,179,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279.70 ($3.60).
Kingfisher Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 251.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 270.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.
Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 20.70 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingfisher had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kingfisher plc will post 23.6949924 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kingfisher Increases Dividend
About Kingfisher
Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 2,000 stores, supported by a team of over 78,000 colleagues. We operate in eight countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.
