Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Trading Down 11.3% – Should You Sell?

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF)'s stock price was down 11.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 244.40 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 248.20 ($3.20). Approximately 364,377,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 807% from the average daily volume of 40,179,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279.70 ($3.60).

Kingfisher Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 251.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 270.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 20.70 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingfisher had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kingfisher plc will post 23.6949924 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

About Kingfisher

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a GBX 19.72 ($0.25) dividend. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.94%.

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 2,000 stores, supported by a team of over 78,000 colleagues. We operate in eight countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

See Also

