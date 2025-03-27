Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Price Down 13.5% – Here’s Why

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 13.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 238.70 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 241.97 ($3.12). Approximately 1,843,341,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,725% from the average daily volume of 65,247,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279.70 ($3.60).
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 251.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 270.47. The company has a market cap of £4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.
Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 20.70 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingfisher had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. On average, analysts expect that Kingfisher plc will post 23.6949924 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 2,000 stores, supported by a team of over 78,000 colleagues. We operate in eight countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.
