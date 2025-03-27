Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 20.70 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kingfisher had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Shares of LON:KGF opened at GBX 242.90 ($3.13) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 251.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 270.47. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 227.20 ($2.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 333.50 ($4.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.72 ($0.25) per share. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.94%.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 2,000 stores, supported by a team of over 78,000 colleagues. We operate in eight countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

