Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Trading Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 288,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 109,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$7.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.06.

About Kincora Copper

Kincora Copper Limited engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Trundle Project, including one license covering an area of 167km2 located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc.

