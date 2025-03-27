KeyCorp Cuts HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $110.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.31.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of HQY stock opened at $89.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $115.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 59.5% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in HealthEquity by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 484,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,679,000 after buying an additional 33,523 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 73.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.