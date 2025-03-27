Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This is a 13.3% increase from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.15. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Kenmare Resources Stock Down 3.5 %

KMR stock opened at GBX 415 ($5.34) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £458.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 335.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 335.30. Kenmare Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 270 ($3.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 450 ($5.79). The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.51) target price on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is an Ireland-based mining company. The Company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine, located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The Moma Mine contains deposits of heavy minerals, which include the titanium minerals ilmenite and rutile, as well as the zirconium silicate mineral, zircon.

Featured Articles

