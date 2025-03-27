Katapult Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 21,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical volume of 1,884 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Katapult by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Katapult by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Katapult by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Katapult by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 438,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Katapult alerts:

Katapult Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. Katapult has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

About Katapult

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.