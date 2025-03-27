JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Acquired by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,522,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 395.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 580,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,439,000 after buying an additional 463,452 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,229,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,328,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,070,000 after acquiring an additional 402,646 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 695,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,288,000 after acquiring an additional 161,884 shares during the last quarter.

JMST stock opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

