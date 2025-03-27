JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,476,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,490,329 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 69.52% of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF worth $4,531,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,609,000 after purchasing an additional 256,326 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 881,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after buying an additional 62,220 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 616,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after buying an additional 56,228 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 348,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,945,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF stock opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.02. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $64.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

